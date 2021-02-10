Knights cancel Wednesday activities over COVID concerns

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, celebrates after center Chandler Stephenson, left, scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights have cancelled practice scheduled for Wednesday, and have cancelled previously scheduled media activities over COVID concerns.

Two Knights players, Shea Theodore and Tomas Nosek missed the third period of Tuesday’s 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks in T-Mobile Arena. No explanation was given for their absence, but players have been known to have been taken out of the lineup during games because of COVID concerns. There was no apparent injury with either player. Forward Alex Pietrangelo returned to limited practice Tuesday after missing two weeks because of COVID protocol.

The Knights also cancelled their post-game news conference Tuesday because of COVID concerns.

