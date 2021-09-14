Knights begin rookie practice this week

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 29: Vegas Golden Knights Mason Primeau (57) controls the puck during a scrimmage game at the Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp Saturday, June 29, 2019, at City National Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Are you ready for some hockey? Ready or not, Rookie Camp for the Vegas Golden Knights begins Wednesday September 15 at City National Arena at 10:45 a.m. The Camp is closed to the public. The Golden Knights will travel to Arizona for the 2021 Rookie Faceoff Tournament September 17-20.

Please note that the team’s schedule for rookie camp is subject to change.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2021 ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 15

-Rookie camp opens (City National Arena)

Thursday, September 16

-Rookie practice, 10:45 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Media availability with select players and Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros

-Team travels to Arizona

Friday, September 17

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7:30 p.m. PT (Gila River Arena)

Sunday, September 19

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 2:00 p.m. PT (Scottsdale Ice Den Rink One)

Monday, September 20

-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 11:00 a.m. PT (Scottsdale Ice Den Rink Two)