Knights begin rookie practice this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Are you ready for some hockey? Ready or not, Rookie Camp for the Vegas Golden Knights begins Wednesday September 15 at City National Arena at 10:45 a.m. The Camp is closed to the public. The Golden Knights will travel to Arizona for the 2021 Rookie Faceoff Tournament September 17-20.
Please note that the team’s schedule for rookie camp is subject to change.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2021 ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE
Wednesday, September 15
-Rookie camp opens (City National Arena)
Thursday, September 16
-Rookie practice, 10:45 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Media availability with select players and Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros
-Team travels to Arizona
Friday, September 17
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7:30 p.m. PT (Gila River Arena)
Sunday, September 19
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 2:00 p.m. PT (Scottsdale Ice Den Rink One)
Monday, September 20
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 11:00 a.m. PT (Scottsdale Ice Den Rink Two)