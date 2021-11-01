Knights begin Canadian road trip Tuesday in Toronto

Vegas Golden Knights (4-4-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, sixth in the Atlantic)
Toronto; Tuesday, 4 p.m. PDT
LINE: Maple Leafs -142, Golden Knights +120; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Vegas after the Golden Knights defeated Anaheim 5-4 in a shootout.
Toronto finished 35-14-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 18-7-3 at home. The Maple Leafs averaged 31.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.3 goals per game.
Vegas finished 40-14-2 overall and 19-9-0 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Golden Knights scored 31 power play goals on 174 power play opportunities last season.
The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).
Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: day to day (upper body).