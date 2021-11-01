Knights begin Canadian road trip Tuesday in Toronto

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 29: Robin Lehner #90 of the Vegas Golden Knights blocks a shot as Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks looks on in the third period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on October 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Ducks 5-4 in a shootout. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Vegas Golden Knights (4-4-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, sixth in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 4 p.m. PDT

LINE: Maple Leafs -142, Golden Knights +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Vegas after the Golden Knights defeated Anaheim 5-4 in a shootout.

Toronto finished 35-14-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 18-7-3 at home. The Maple Leafs averaged 31.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.3 goals per game.

Vegas finished 40-14-2 overall and 19-9-0 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Golden Knights scored 31 power play goals on 174 power play opportunities last season.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: day to day (upper body).