Knights back to work Monday in L.A. against Kings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights have a quick turnaround. Fresh off the 1-0 win over Arizona on Sunday, the Knights travel to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Kings in the Staples Center.

Both teams were busy at today’s NHL trade deadline with the Knights dealing for center Mattais Janmark from Chicago for draft picks and the Kings trading away ling-time center Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh for draft picks.

The Knights are 27-11-2 and chasing Colorado for the top spot in the West. The Kings are 16-18-6 and in 7th place in the West, 6 points behind St. Louis for the last playoffs spot in the division.