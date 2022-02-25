Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4, second in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-34-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 6:30 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Vegas square off in Western Conference play.

The Coyotes are 9-18-2 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona is last in the NHL averaging only 3.9 assists per game. Phil Kessel leads them with 27 total assists.

The Golden Knights are 16-10-2 in Western Conference play. Vegas is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 20.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Vegas won 7-1. Max Pacioretty scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 21 goals and has 45 points. Nick Schmaltz has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nicolas Hague leads the Golden Knights with a plus-12 in 41 games this season. Brett Howden has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body).