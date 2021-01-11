Knights announce roster transactions ahead of Thursday’s opening game

VEGAS (January 11, 2021) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, January 11, the following roster transactions: Jimmy Schuldt, Brayden Pachal, Connor Corcoran, Logan Thompson, Dylan Ferguson, Jake Leschyshyn, Lucas Elvenes, Jack Dugan, Ben Jones, Peyton Krebs and Kaedan Korczak have been reassigned from the Vegas Golden Knights training camp presented by Martin Harris Construction and will join the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Golden Knights begin their season Thursday at home against the Anaheim Ducks, the Silver Knights are set to begin their season in early February with games being played at the Orleans Arena.