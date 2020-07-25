Knights announce roster for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Marc Sanchez)

31 players are allowed on playoff roster

VEGAS (July 24, 2020) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 24, the official Golden Knights roster for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers and 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The team will depart for Edmonton, Alberta on Sunday, July 26. Fans will be able to send off the Golden Knights while in their vehicles parked at the parking lots east of Las Vegas Ballpark. The appropriate parking lots are located off of Orchard Park Drive and Spruce Goose Street, as well as Oval Park Drive and Spruce Goose Street. In order to ensure safe social distancing and medical guidelines, all fans attending must remain in their vehicles through the extent of the event.

Those interested in attending are asked to be parked in the east parking lots of Las Vegas Ballpark no later than 10:55 a.m. PT on Sunday morning. Fans can begin arriving as early as 9:30 a.m. PT and are encouraged to “Knight Up” their vehicles before arriving and bring signs to show their support for the team. The vehicle with the best VGK décor will be eligible to win Golden Knights-themed prizes.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2020 STANLEY CUP QUALIFIERS AND 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS ROSTER

Please note the roster is subject to change

Forwards (18): Patrick Brown, William Carrier, Nick Cousins, Reid Duke, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Peyton Krebs, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Gage Quinney, Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Paul Stastny, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Alex Tuch

Defensemen (10): Dylan Coghlan, Deryk Engelland, Nicolas Hague, Nick Holden, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud

Goaltenders (3): Oscar Dansk, Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner