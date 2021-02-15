Knights announce plans for virtual Reading Week

VEGAS (February 15, 2021) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 15, that members of the Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights organizations will take part in a virtual reading week in partnership with SilverSummit Healthplan at Clark County School District schools during the week of March 1.

“SilverSummit Healthplan is pleased to once again partner with the Golden Knights to bring this opportunity to elementary students in Nevada,” stated Eric Schmacker, President and CEO of SilverSummit Healthplan. “While this year’s event will be a little different from years past, encouraging childhood literacy remains as important as ever, because strong reading skills give children a foundation for success in all areas of life.”

Teachers will have the opportunity to nominate their pre-K through fifth grade class or school by clicking here in order to receive a virtual reading week visit from a member of the Golden Knights or Silver Knights. Nominations should include creative reasons why a specific class or school should be selected. The nomination period will open at 10 a.m. PT on February 15 and will close on February 22. If selected, teachers will be contacted the week of February 22 to set up logistics around the virtual visit.