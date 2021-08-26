Knights announce plans for Fan Fest September 16 Downtown LV

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 19: Nate Schmidt #88 of the Vegas Golden Knights greets fans as he arrives at the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on September 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One of the favorite events for fans of the Vegas Golden Knights is the Fan Fest held in Downtown Las Vegas. After a two year hiatus, the event is back and will take place September 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Players from the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights players are expected to participate in the event.

The first 500 fans in attendance will get a complimentary co-branded hat. Food and beverage will be available for purchase inside the venue as well as team merchandise.