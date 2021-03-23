Knights announce plans for Charity Knight April 21

LAS VEGAS – The Vegas Golden Knights will team up with AT&T SportsNet to host their third annual Charity Knight on Wednesday, April 21 during their telecast of the team’s game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. The Charity Knight pregame show will start at 6:00 pm PT prior to the 6:30 PT game start time. Funds raised during the telecast will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with a portion supporting Project 150.

A limited number Golden Knights Charity Knight Cooler Bags filled with memorabilia and unique team-branded items will go on sale starting at 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 21 by texting KNIGHTS to 76278 or by visiting online at knights.givesmart.com. The game broadcast on AT&T SportsNet will feature the cooler bags and highlight the team’s charitable efforts.

The Charity Knight Cooler Bags are co-branded Vegas Golden Knights and AT&T SportsNet 12-can cooler bags filled with memorabilia and team-branded items. Specific contents of the cooler bags can be found below. Additional details may be announced leading up to the event.

Charity Knight Cooler Bag Items

$300/bag

Gold metallic mug, VGK branded acrylic puck, key chain, slate coasters, bottle opener, games kit and an exclusive Charity Knight hat.

VIP Charity Knight Bag Items

$500/bag

Includes all items from the Charity Knight Bag as well as a current VGK player signed poster and a VGK branded journal with gold pen.