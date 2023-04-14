LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The complete schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will be released Friday, after the game between Colorado and Nashville.

But the Golden Knights do know that they’ll meet the Winnipeg Jets for the first two games of their first-round series on Tuesday (April 18) and Thursday (April 20) at T-Mobile Arena.

The league is awaiting the result of the Colorado-Nashville game to determine the Central Division champion and final matchups in the West. A victory Friday night would clinch the division for the Avalanche. A loss by the Avs means Dallas wins the Central.

The Knights said Thursday a limited number of tickets are available for the first two games at T-Mobile. Click the link to check availability.

The series will shift to Winnipeg for Games 3 and 4, but times and dates are not yet determined. If necessary, the Knights would host Games 5 and 7 at T-Mobile Arena, and a Game 6 would be in Winnipeg.

The Knights said late Thursday that all first-round games, unless national television comes calling, will be carried by AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, With Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy leading the broadcast and Ashali Vise serving as rinkside reporter. National coverage could mean games on ESPN, ABC, TBS or TNT.

Postgame and intermission coverage on AT&T SportsNet will be provided by Daren Millard, with analysis from Gary Lawless, Darren Eliot and Deryk Engelland.

Dan D’Uva has the call on radio on the team’s flagship station, KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM).