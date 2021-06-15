Knights and Kings to meet in SLC for Frozen Fury in preseason matchup

The LA Kings will host Frozen Fury as part of the club’s 2021 NHL Preseason Schedule, the team announced today, as the club’s popular Frozen Fury exhibition series returns for the first time since 2016.

On Thursday, September 30, the Kings will face the Vegas Golden Knights at Vivint Arena in the first game of a three-year contract. The Frozen Fury games between the Kings and Golden Knights will take place this year, in 2022 and 2023 as part of the new multi-year agreement between the parties.

The game will mark the third time the Kings have played a preseason game in Salt Lake City since 2018, and the first time the Kings will play the Golden Knights in the Frozen Fury series, which is a Kings “home” game at Vivint Arena, the home of the Utah Jazz.

Tickets for Frozen Fury presented by the Utah Sports Commission will go on sale June 25 online at vivintarena.com. The Kings-Knights matchup will be a full-capacity event at Vivint Arena. Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticketing outlet for events at Vivint Arena. The walk-up box office is currently closed for COVID-19 health and safety precautions.

“It has always been important for us to have a destination game in the preseason. We feel Salt Lake City, and the surrounding areas, are the ideal setting,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “It will be great to play the Vegas Golden Knights in what will be a fun and festive atmosphere. Hockey continues to prosper in Utah and playing against our rival is a natural fit for this game and for the next few games in subsequent seasons.”

Frozen Fury was created by the Kings in 1997 at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino in Las Vegas, and the most recent Frozen Fury contest took place five years ago as the first hockey games at Las Vegas’ then brand-new T-Mobile Arena.

The Kings will also host youth and adult clinics prior to Frozen Fury 2021. Before the Kings returned to Salt Lake City in 2018 the last NHL game in Utah occurred on October 5, 2008 between the Kings and San Jose Sharks in the facility in West Valley now known as the Maverik Center. The Kings’ opponents in 2018 and 2019 at Vivint Arena were the Vancouver Canucks as part of the “Salt Lake Shootout.”

The remainder of the 2021 LA Kings Preseason Schedule will be announced later this summer.