2,500 fans allowed in T-Mobile Arena for Knights games beginning March 1

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 15: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights gives his stick to a young fan after defeating the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The roar of at least a partial crowd will finally be heard again at T-Mobile Arena for Vegas Golden Knights games. Clark County has approved 15% capacity for Knights games.

The Southern Nevada Health District issued this statement to 8 News Now:

We review large gathering plans to ensure that local public health standards are met, that the event will not pose a burden to the local public health infrastructure, and then make recommendations. The plans are reviewed and approved by the appropriate state agency. The Southern Nevada Health District did recommend initial re-opening at 15 percent capacity for Golden Knights’ games at T-Mobile arena. We will continue to monitor the progress of the pandemic and case trends in our community and adjust our recommendation accordingly.

T-Mobile Arena holds 17,500 fans for hockey games, so that 15% number would allow approximately 2,500 fans for games. The Knights return home March 1st and 3rd to take on the Minnesota Wild.

Who will be allowed to attend the games has still not been announced by the Vegas Golden Knights.