The Knights added center and faceoff specialist Teddy Blueger in a trade Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Penguins. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights have added another versatile forward, trading with the Pittsburgh Penguins for Teddy Blueger on Wednesday.

Three days after trading for Ivan Barbashev, Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon sent minor-league defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 third-round pick to Pittsburgh for Blueger, who primarily plays center and is accomplished on the penalty kill and in the faceoff circle.

Blueger, a second-round pick by the Penguins in 2012, has played 250 career games in the NHL, totaling 33 goals and 59 assists. He missed the Penguins’ first 15 games this season with an undisclosed injury and in the 45 games since has two goals and eight assists.

He’s played 18 postseason games, all with the Penguins.

The native of Riga, Latvia has represented his country several times in international play, including World Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In 2019, Blueger had the highest faceoff percentage (62.7%) of all skaters in the competition.

Blueger joins newcomer Barbashev, who was acquired Sunday in a deal with St. Louis and also can play center.

To get Blueger, McCrimmon parted with Diliberatore, 22, a sixth-round pick by the Knights in 2018. He’s played 88 games in the American Hockey League with the Henderson Silver Knights and also has 18 games this season with the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL.