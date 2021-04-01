Knights and Wild tied at 2 in OT

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrate after defenseman Brayden McNabb (3), not pictured, scored against the Minnesota Wild during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

This story will be updated throughout the game

PRE GAME: Robin Lehner in net for the Knights tonight. Knights will be shorthanded tonight with Chandler Stephenson, Ryan Reaves and Zack Whitecloud out of the lineup. Knights going with only 10 forwards (normally 12), 6 defenseman and two goalies.

FIRST PERIOD: Knights goal William Karlsson (10) (Wrist shot), Assists: Shea Theodore (23), Alec Martinez (15). KNIGHTS 1, WILD 0 early in first period.

Wild goal by Kirill Kaprizov (13) (Wrist shot), Assists: Jordan Greenway (17), Joel Eriksson Ek (7). KNIGHTS 1, WILD 1, midway through first period. Shots on goal: Wild 10, Knights 9

SECOND PERIOD: No goals in the period. Shots on goal: Wild 25, Knights 24.

THIRD PERIOD: Knights goal Brayden McNabb (1) (Wrist shot), Assists: William Carrier (4), Tomas Nosek (7). KNIGHTS 2, WILD 1, early in period.

Wild get a power play goal Jared Spurgeon (4) (Slap shot), Assists: Kevin Fiala(9) and Kirill Kaprizov (17). KNIGHTS 2, WILD 2, midway through period.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For the first time in more than a month, the Vegas Golden Knights are not in first place in the Honda West Division of the NHL. The 4-2 loss to the L.A. Kings Wednesday night dropped the Knights to second place.

The Knights (24-9-2) meet the Minnesota Wild (21-11-2) Thursday at T-Mobile Arena with a handful of players out of the lineup. Chandler Stephenson is serving the first game of a three game penalty for an elbowing incident Wednesday. Ryan Reaves is out with a lower body injury and Zach Whitecloud is out after leaving last nights game with an unknown injury.