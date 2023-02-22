CHICAGO — Tyler Johnson scored the lone goal in a shootout to give the Chicago Blackhawks their third straight victory, 3-2 over the Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Johnson beat Laurent Brossoit with a low shot in the third round of the tiebreaker after scoring a power-play goal with 55 seconds left in regulation to for force overtime.

“Tyler plays so hard and he does all the right things for us,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “It was great to see him have that opportunity to tie it up and then have that chance in (the shootout.)

“It looked like he was going to deke and he just slid it in there.”

Johnson tied it on a screened shot from the high slot after Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was penalized for delay of game for lofting the puck over the glass and Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek was pulled for an extra attacker.

Johnson was set up on a cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane.

“You just kind of dream about those shots,” Johnson said. “Those are the ones you want to hit.”

Knights coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t happy about the play by Pietrangelo, a steady 15-year veteran.

“That’s on us a little bit, right?” Cassidy said. “Maybe it’s just a little bit of a lower rim (along the glass). Veteran guys, you’ve just to to manage it better in those situations.”

Jack Eichel scored his 18th goal and Keegan Kolesar also connected for the Golden Knights, whose five-game winning streak ended. The Knights have points in seven straight games (5-0-2), however, and remained in first place in the competitive Pacific Division.

Rookie Cole Guttman scored in his second straight game for Chicago, which has 43 points and climbed out of last place in the NHL. Guttman netted his first NHL goal Sunday.

Kane appeared to score on breakaway as overtime ended, but a video review showed his high shot sailed past Brossoit just after time expired.

“I think it would have been cooler if Kaner scored that goal,” Johnson said. “I think that would have made it a lot more fun. I thought it was in.”

Brossoit made 37 saves through overtime in his first start this seasoan for the Knights. He goalie appeared in 24 games with the Knights last season.

“A few jitters in the first period, but I think overall it was a net-positive for how I felt,” Brossoit, 29, said.

Mrazek blocked 34 shots through overtime and all three in the shootout.

The Golden Knights failed to score on their lone power play, extending their dry spell to 24 straight chances dating to Jan. 22, a span of nine games.

Kolesar opened the scoring 3:26 in, whipping in a shot from the slot after Kane turned the puck over to Nicolas Roy deep in the Chicago zone.

Guttman broke in behind the defense and tied it at 12:39 of the first, beating Brossoit between the pads.

Eichel put the Knights back in front 2-1 at 11:32 of the second period with his third goal in five games. He fired a shot under Mrazek’s blocker from the right circle.

The game was possibly Kane’s last at the United Center as a member of the Blackhawks. He’s been mentioned in several trade discussions, and the NHL trade deadline is March 3. The Hawks start a four-game road swing Wednesday at Dallas and return to United Center on March 2 to again play Dallas. By that time, Kane could be playing for a new team.

Kane’s eight-year contract is set to run out at the end of the season, but it has no-movement clause and he’d have to consent to a deal before then.