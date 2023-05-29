LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It was a night to remember in Texas as the Golden Knights made a Game 6 statement clinching their second Stanley Cup Final in six years of existence.

Two members of the ‘Golden Misfits’ led the offensive attack in the 6-0 win over the Dallas Stars that garnered the Western Conference crown and Clarence Campbell Bowl. William Karlsson tallied two goals with a team-leading ten this postseason and Jonathan Marchessault lit the lamp as well with his ninth goal of the playoffs.

The Golden Knights fourth line set the tone early leading a three-goal first period that virtually was the knockout blows. William Carrier, Nic Roy, and Keegan Kolesar combined for six points Monday night.

For head coach Bruce Cassidy, it will be his third trip to the Stanley Cup Final, and seeking his first championship behind the bench. Cassidy made two Cup Final appearances with the Boston Bruins (2013 vs. Chicago; 2019 vs. St. Louis).

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be Saturday night when the Knights take on the Florida Panthers.