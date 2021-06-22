‘It wasn’t controversial at all’: VGK insider Gary Lawless talks Vegas’ goalie switch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals between Vegas and Montreal is Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The series is currently tied 2-2 after Vegas pulled out an overtime win in Game 4 on Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless joined Good Day Las Vegas to talk about the Knights’ goalie switch, traveling to Montreal and how to pull off another win at The Fortress.

While many fans may have been surprised to see Robin Lehner in net for Game 4 after a consistent playoff run for Marc-Andre Fleury, Lawless says it was time for a change.

“I actually thought Lehner might go in Game 3, so Game 4 was obviously no surprise to me,” Lawless said. “It’s a strength for the Golden Knights — they have two number one goalies. To me, it wasn’t controversial at all.”

The VGK insider noted that the two goaltenders have a special relationship and are good friends.

“After the game, when Lehner secured the win, the hug between Fleury and Lehner wasn’t your normal sort of head rub,” Lawless explained. “It was a much more emotional, longer embrace. These two have become very close friends.”

So, who’s in goal tonight?

Lawless says there’s no bad choice, but expects one of the netminders to play at T-Mobile Arena tonight and the other to be in net for Game 6 in Montreal.