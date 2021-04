LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Golden Knights are wrapping up the regular season with just a few games left before the race for Lord’s Stanley Cup begins.

Riding a 10-game winning streak, the Golden Knights are surging to the league’s best record. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the players performances are impressive during this streak and the numbers back it up.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.