How the postseason is likely to look for the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There are still a lot of questions about the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoff format, but we are getting some answers. First, we know there will be a lot of hockey being played in a short playoff window.

TSN’s Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie says 3 games would be played in each of the hub cities (Edmonton and Toronto) daily. Games would begin at 12 noon, 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. local time at each location, meaning the Golden Knights, playing in Edmonton, could have start times at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Start times of games would be delayed if an earlier game goes into overtime.

The Playoffs are set to begin August 1st with the Knights playing the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars in a 4 team, round robin format to determine seeding for round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.