ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adam Henrique had two goals and John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday night.

Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass 100 career points and Troy Terry also had two assists. Each scored for Anaheim in the shootout. In the Knights’ portion of the shootout, Gibson stopped Mark Stone and Reilly Smith shot wide.

“I think we got the best goalie in the world back there. That’s what happens when you put a couple behind (their goalie), and your goalie makes 50 unbelievable saves,” Zegras said.

Ducks goaltender John Gibson denies Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy in the second period. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Stone scored short-handed and Ben Hutton added a goal for the Golden Knights, losers in both games of a back-to-back against the Southern California teams. The Knights fell 4-2 at Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Knights goaltender Adin Hill was replaced in the first period after allowing two goals on five shots. Logan Thompson stopped 22 shots in relief.

“We changed the goalie, and I’m not a big proponent of that. But something looked off,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said.

The Knights tied it at 2 with 6:28 left in the second period on Hutton’s first goal, which pinballed in off the skate of defenseman Urho Vaakanainen.

Stone picked off John Klingberg’s whiffed pass and got Gibson going to his right before scoring on a short-handed breakaway, cutting it to 2-1 with 6:45 left in the first.

Knights right wing Mark Stone gets the traditional hand slaps from teammates after scoring short-handed in the first period. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The Golden Knights lead the league with seven short-handed goals, including two by Stone.

However, the Knights failed to cash in on their power-play chances, going 0-for-5 with the man advantage. That included a 5-on-3 power play for 1:51 in the first period.

Anaheim also came up empty in five power-play opportunities.

“Honestly, we misfired on some of our opportunities, and it ends up being probably the difference in the game. Either team scores on the power play, it probably doesn’t end up going to a shootout, right?” Cassidy said.

Henrique struck twice in the opening 12:26 to put the Ducks up 2-0. He put in his own rebound after it deflected off defenseman Daniil Miromanov 3:27 into the game.

“Obviously, we knew they played last night,” Zegras said. “They got a bunch of their key guys out, and we wanted to jump on them early. … It’s Vegas, they’re an unreal team, and obviously we don’t love, love those guys, so it’s nice to beat ’em every once in a while.”

It was Henrique’s slap shot from the high slot for his 11th goal that marked the end of the night for Hill, who was beaten to his blocker side.

“It’s awesome,” Zegras said of sending Hill to the bench early. “The Adam Henrique slapper from the blue line, it’s electric.”