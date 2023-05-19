LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Knights or Stars? Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman is taking the challenge from Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson, who wants to bet on the outcome of the Western Conference Final between Las Vegas and Big D.

“What do you say, @mayoroflasvegas, to a friendly wager on the @NHL @StanleyCup Playoffs Western Conference Final? If the @GoldenKnights win, a genuine Stetson is yours from Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas. State YOUR wager, and let’s go all in! #TexasHockey @DallasStars,” Johnson tweeted on Thursday.

Goodman replied: “You know you should never bet against Las Vegas @Johnson4Dallas but I do love a cowboy hat, so I am all in! In the unlikely scenario where @DallasStars beat @GoldenKnights a piece of history is yours – 1 of the original lights from the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign. #VegasBorn”

There won’t be many cowboy hats in the stands when the teams start tonight at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is 5:30 p.m.