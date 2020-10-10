Golden Knights work to secure roster with last minute trades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights kicked off Friday’s day by trading Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets. In freeing the final year of Stastny’s contract and $5.5 million cap hit, Vegas acquired defenseman Carl Dahlstrom and a conditional 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

The trade was a reversal from two years ago, when the Jets had little room to maneuver under the salary cap, and were unable to re-sign Stastny after being outbid by the Golden Knights.

8 News NOW Sports 8 Reporter Jon Tritsch has the details.