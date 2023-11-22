LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights jerseys for the 2024 Winter Classic were unveiled on Wednesday, featuring a “V” front on vintage white with gold trim.

A VGK news release said the jersey was inspired by “the Wild West and cowboy era of the 1910s.” The team will wear the jerseys when they travel to Seattle to play the Kraken on Jan. 1 at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

“The look envisions what a hockey team might have looked like in these formative years of the city,” according to the news release. “Piping details in the center crest and numbers are inspired by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point uniforms, the alma mater of Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley.”

An Instagram post on the Knights’ account features a video with jerseys for both the Knights and the Kraken.

The jerseys are available for purchase at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics’ network of online stores and at Kraken and Golden Knights team stores.

The matchup against the Kraken brings the NHL’s two newest teams together. The Kraken have had big skates to fill in following the Knights into the league.

It’s the second Winter Classic for the Knights. They played outdoors on the shores of Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21, 2021, losing to the Colorado Avalanche in a game marred by problems with the ice on a sunny day.

The Knights also plan to wear the new uniforms twice in front of its home fans at T-Mobile Arena: Jan. 13 against the Calgary Flames and March 21 against Seattle.

“The curves at the top of the “V” and the curves in the numbers and letters pull from the curves in the filigree within Vegas’ current brand. On the collar of the jersey, there are seven stars to represent the Golden Knights’ seventh season as a franchise.”

Road to the NHL Winter Classic

The unveiling of the jersey came the same day that the NHL announced a four-episode docuseries, “Road to the NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise.”

The series will follow both teams leading up to the Jan. 1 game. The series will air on TNT and Max in the U.S., and Sportsnet One in Canada. All episodes are 30 minutes long, produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions.

The U.S. schedule (all times Pacific Standard Time): Episode 1, Dec. 13, 3:30 p.m.; Episode 2, Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m.; Episode 3, Dec. 27, 3:30 p.m.; Episode 4, Jan. 1, 10:30 a.m. The Sportsnet One showings will be a day behind the U.S. showings.

The behind-the-scenes series has been a staple for hockey fans that began in 2011, offering storylines and access to the teams.

Return to action

The Knights are back on the ice tonight against the Dallas Stars, ending a five-game road trip with puck drop scheduled at 6:30 p.m. PST.

They return home on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game at T-Mobile Arena against the Arizona Coyotes, and then they’re on the road again with three games in Canada: Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.