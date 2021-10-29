Golden Knights win it in a shootout over Anaheim

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) scores the winning goal against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during an overtime shootout in an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- The Vegas Golden Knights win by beating the Anaheim Ducks in a shootout.

After blowing 4-1 3rd period lead, Evgenii Dadonov wins it in a shootout 5-4 over Anaheim.

The Golden Knights survived a scare after Anaheim erased a three-goal deficit in the second half of the third period to force overtime.

The Vegas Golden Knights tap their sticks while Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Golden Knights were able to prevail to win their third straight.

Golden Knights have won 18 of their 21 all-time meetings against the Ducks. The 18 victories are the most the Golden Knights have against any opponent.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas is now 4-4 on the year with a short break until they start a long road trip with the next game being on Tuesday night against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.