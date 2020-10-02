It’s GOLD! Knights unveil new “third” jersey

VEGAS (October 2, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights and adidas unveiled today, October 2, an all-new gold jersey. The gold jersey, which will serve as the team’s official third jersey, will be added to the current rotation with the jersey worn primarily while the team plays its home games at T-Mobile Arena, and the jersey worn in games when the team is on the road.

YOU'RE GONNA WANT TO WATCH THIS ONE 🤩 #VegasGoesGold pic.twitter.com/hxF8feVIY2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

“The character and qualities of our team’s official third jersey are symbolic of our entire organization, as well as the great city of Las Vegas,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth. “The ideation behind the jersey, which was created and came to life with the help of adidas and support from the NHL, is bold and bright just like the community that we are all proud to call home. It is truly reflective of the sports and entertainment capital of the world and reinforces the Vegas Golden Knights’ push for innovation. The third jersey advances our brand and is the perfect way to represent the pride we all share in being #VegasBorn.”

The third jersey is the first all-metallic gold jersey in the history of the National Hockey League, and the first-of-its kind metallic knit iteration of the adidas ADIZERO authentic jersey.

“adidas is proud to have partnered with the Golden Knights to develop this new and enhanced dimension of their brand. Our ongoing goal is to be an indispensable partner to the League and its member clubs, and this collaboration illustrates and reinforces the creativity, innovation and energy we seek to bring to the sport and to the NHL,” said Nic Corbett, the Director of NHL at adidas.

Third jerseys are available for purchase today at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena. Fans living outside of the Las Vegas market can shop for the third jersey online at vegasteamstore.com.

The Arsenal will have 777 exclusive Treasure Chests for sale that include the third jersey, customization and a limited-edition gold coin. 300 of the 777 Treasure Chests will also include metallic gold adidas Ultraboost shoes.

The Arsenal at City National Arena is currently open each day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. The Armory at T-Mobile Arena is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT. Both team stores have a limited capacity to ensure safe social distancing.