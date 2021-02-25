Golden Knights travel to Anaheim for matchup with Ducks; limited amount of tickets go on sale for games at T-Mobile

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights were expecting to be in San Jose Thursday to face the Sharks, but COVID-19 scrapped those plans.

Their next adventure takes them to Disneyland or next to it. They play Anaheim this Saturday.

If it seems like Las Vegas has played the Ducks a bunch of times already this season, it is because they have.

Remember, Vegas opened its season against Anaheim and has played them three other times since then. The Knights have won three of the four from the Ducks, who appear to be heading in the wrong direction having lost five in a row.

There are also reports that Ducks General Manager Bob Murray is on the hot seat and fans are losing interest.

Back here in Vegas, they are doing all they can to press forward. They are coming off an impressive win in Colorado. So, we will see if there are any lineup changes this Saturday.

“When you play as well as we did and you’re happy with the performance you’re reluctant to change but we’ve got some options on the horizon with Tomas Nosek out there today,” said coach Peter DeBoer. “We’ll see, we haven’t made any of those decisions yet.”

As for ticket sales, the single-game tickets went on sale Thursday. They are selling out, despite the fact they are a little pricey.

Many sections are already sold out. Prices range from $250-$500.

The prices have always been some of the most expensive in the NHL, and Knights fans are shelling out the money for the tickets.