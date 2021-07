Ottawa Senators player Evgenii Dadonov, from Russia, during an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Calgary, Canada. (AP Photo/Larry MacDougal)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Nick Holden and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Senators announced the trade on Wednesday, a day after Vegas traded their face of the franchise and reigning Vezina Tropy-winner Marc-Andre Fleury.