LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights on Thursday traded wing Evgenii Dadonov to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Shea Weber.

The team announced the deal on its Twitter account and website.

In 78 games last season with the Knights, Dadonov, 33, had 20 goals and 23 assists. The left-handed shot, a native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, has played 413 NHL games with Florida, Ottawa and the Golden Knights. He has 124 goals and 141 assists in his career.

Weber, 36, once one of the NHL’s premier defensemen, did not play last season because of hip and ankle injuries. It has been reported that he likely will not play again because of the injuries.

For the Knights, the trade is related to their salary cap issues. Weber reportedly has four years remaining on contract that pays an average salary of $7.8 million. He is expected to be placed on long term injured reserve.