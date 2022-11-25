LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Knights plan to don their Adidas Reverse Retro uniforms for the first time Saturday with a special effects light show for fans at T-Mobile Arena and a skate & watch Party at City National Arena.
Faceoff for Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks is 7 p.m.
The retro jerseys feature first-of-their-kind glow-in-the-dark elements that react to darkness and black light. The Knights’ game presentation at T-Mobile Arena will “further enhance these designs with special lighting effects and will introduce an all-new pregame show,” according to a news release. All fans in attendance will receive a glow-in-the-dark rally towel.
Fans who can’t make it to the game can attend a Reverse Retro Skate & Watch Party from 7 to 10 p.m. at City National Arena. The event is limited to 200 skaters, pre-registration is encouraged.
General admission for skaters is $15; those who don’t plan to skate can attend free. The skate & watch party will feature a DJ and visits from VGK Cast members.
Saturday marks the first of eight times this season that the Knights will wear their Reverse Retro uniforms. The other Reverse Retro games, all at T-Mobile Arena, are:
- Friday, Dec. 9, Philadelphia Flyers
- Saturday, Dec. 17, New York Islanders
- Saturday, Dec. 31, Nashville Predators
- Saturday, Jan. 7, Los Angeles Kings
- Saturday, Jan. 14, Edmonton Oilers
- Monday, Jan. 16, Dallas Stars
- Saturday, Jan. 21, Washington Capitals
Vancouver Canucks at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Canucks 7-10-3; Knights 16-5-1.
- Notes: Vancouver is coming off a 4-3 victory over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado on Wednesday. Vancouver scored twice in the third for the road victory, with Ethan Bear getting the winner with about eight minutes left. … The Knights beat the Canucks 5-4 on Monday night in Vancouver.