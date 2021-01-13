Golden Knights to start season without fans in the stands

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, celebrates with left wing Max Pacioretty after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights begin their fourth season Thursday night. The Knights are home against the Anaheim Ducks.

There will be no fans for the Knights early in the season, but that could change as the season progresses.

The Knights would like to have fans at games, but they are at the mercy of what Governor Sisolak will allow. The NHL also plays a role in this, as well. They need fans to make their money.

Expect to see fans at games in Arizona, Florida, Nashville and possibly Columbus to kick off the season. The commissioner said ticket sales and conncessions account or about half of the leagues revenue, and actually by playing this season without fans, the league will lose more money than if they did not play the season.

“When you add it all up starts with a ‘B.’ We’re out of the ‘M’ range and into the ‘B’ range, even though it would be a smaller number if we just shut down for a year,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “Everybody thought it was important, as one of the four major sports, for us to take our role and play our game.”

Fans have been allowed at just a few sporting events here in las vegas.

The UNLV Football Team was allowed to have 2,000 fans at games early in the season. They took advantage of that for the first couple games in 2020.

The Raiders chose not to have fans at their games.

The Golden Knights are leaving it up to local officials to decide when fans can attend.

From our reporting, as soon as the Knights are allowed to have fans in T-Mobile Arena, officials say they will let them attend.