Golden Knights to reopen store at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the NHL season still on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Vegas Golden Knights are taking steps to reopen their store at their practice facility.

The Knights announced on their Twitter account that the Arsenal will open Monday at 11am to limited customers and they will use precautions to keep people safe.

There is still no word from the NHL on when, or if the season will resume. The AHL announced that the rest of its minor league season has been cancelled. All team operations in the NHL were paused March 12 due to the pandemic.