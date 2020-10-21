Golden Knights to release 4th jersey design soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Shortly after the Golden Knights released their alternative gold jerseys, we now have a 4th jersey to anticipate soon.
The NHL is unveiling new “Reverse Retro” jerseys that will be released before the start of next season. SinBin.vegas gives us this preview:
The jersey is mostly red with the Golden Knights’ secondary logo, the sword star, across the chest. The primary logo is on each shoulder. The jersey numbers, both on the back and the sleeves, are mainly white with a gold and black border. The nameplate is red with white letters. The design includes a “V” shaped pattern of grey, gold, and black at the bottom of the jersey. Those same colors are along the sleeves. The collar is mostly gold with a black border.