Golden Knights to host second annual Charity Knights telecast on Saturday

VEGAS (August 4, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights will team up with AT&T SportsNet to host their second annual Charity Knight on Saturday, August 8 during their round-robin telecast against the Colorado Avalanche. Funds raised during the telecast will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
A total of 1,000 Golden Knights Charity Knight Gym Bags filled with memorabilia and unique team-branded items will go on sale starting at 12 noon PT on Saturday, August 8 by texting KNIGHTS to 76278 or visiting knights.givesmart.com. The August 8 game broadcast on AT&T SportsNet will feature the gym bags and highlight the Vegas Golden Knights charitable efforts throughout the telecast.
The Charity Knight Gym Bags are customized co-branded Vegas Golden Knights and AT&T SportsNet that will be great for the gym and for weekend travel. The contents of the gym bags can be found below. Additional details – including game start time – will be announced leading up to the event.
For more information, please visit https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/community/charity-knight