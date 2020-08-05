Golden Knights to host second annual Charity Knights telecast on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates on the ice during a break in the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

VEGAS (August 4, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights will team up with AT&T SportsNet to host their second annual Charity Knight on Saturday, August 8 during their round-robin telecast against the Colorado Avalanche. Funds raised during the telecast will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

A total of 1,000 Golden Knights Charity Knight Gym Bags filled with memorabilia and unique team-branded items will go on sale starting at 12 noon PT on Saturday, August 8 by texting KNIGHTS to 76278 or visiting knights.givesmart.com. The August 8 game broadcast on AT&T SportsNet will feature the gym bags and highlight the Vegas Golden Knights charitable efforts throughout the telecast.

The Charity Knight Gym Bags are customized co-branded Vegas Golden Knights and AT&T SportsNet that will be great for the gym and for weekend travel. The contents of the gym bags can be found below. Additional details – including game start time – will be announced leading up to the event.

For more information, please visit https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/community/charity-knight