Golden Knights to extend meal donation program

VEGAS (May 11, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 11, that the organization will continue to provide hot, ready to eat meals to local medical professionals and first responders by extending their meal donation program. The Golden Knights began their meal donation program in April as a way to thank and support those working tirelessly to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

With the assistance of generous donations to the foundation and organization partners, the team has been able to extend the meal deliveries and will be providing 300 meals a day to preselected local hospitals five days a week, for the next two weeks. To date, the Golden Knights have provided over 10,000 meals to medical professionals and first responders throughout the Vegas Valley. This meal donation program was made possible by donations from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, select Vegas Golden Knights players and staff and select Vegas Golden Knights partners.

Additional contributions may be announced at a later date.

