Golden Knights to celebrate Chinese New Year

On February 11th, 2021 vs. the Anaheim Ducks the Vegas Golden Knights will celebrate Chinese New Year by wearing exclusive jerseys during warm-ups. These jersey will be signed and available for auction starting at 6 PM and concluding in the third period when the clock hits 10 minutes. Please note, jerseys will be available for pick up or shipping the week of February 15th. If you need it shipped, a $15 flat shipping fee will occur.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.

For more information contact: Foundation@VegasGoldenKnights.com