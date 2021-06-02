Golden Knights tickets now on sale for Stanley Cup Playoff games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Single game tickets are now on sale for the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Vegas Golden Knights. They play Friday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.
T-Mobile Arena will be at 100% capacity for the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Las Vegas. Game 4 on Sunday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT with an additional game in Vegas scheduled for Thursday, June 10 if necessary.
The Avalanche have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series going into tonight’s Game 2 in Denver.
CLICK HERE for ticket information.