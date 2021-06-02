Golden Knights tickets now on sale for Stanley Cup Playoff games

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 30: Th Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights fight during the third period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 30, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Single game tickets are now on sale for the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Vegas Golden Knights. They play Friday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.

T-Mobile Arena will be at 100% capacity for the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Las Vegas. Game 4 on Sunday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT with an additional game in Vegas scheduled for Thursday, June 10 if necessary.

The Avalanche have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series going into tonight’s Game 2 in Denver.

