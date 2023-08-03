LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are now selling tickets for “partial-plan memberships” — a block of 11 games at a discounted rate where fans will get the same seats for each game.

Sales opened Thursday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. for the partial-plan memberships, designated as the Clubs Pack, the Hearts Pack, the Diamonds Pack and the Spades Pack. Each pack contains 11 games — one preseason game and 10 regular-season games. For details, see the separate plans here: https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets/partial

Group ticket sales begin Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., and single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 22.

The Knights return to T-Mobile Arena to defend the Stanley Cup as the regular season begins on home ice against the Seattle Kraken at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The home opener is not included in any of the Clubs, Hearts, Diamonds or Spades packages.