Golden Knights take 1-0 lead into Game 2 tonight vs. Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. PDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Vegas leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights play the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 5-0.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 in division matchups. Vegas is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 32.

The Canucks are 11-8-1 in division play. Vancouver is eighth in the Western Conference shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.2 goals on 31.2 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 66 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 34 assists. Mark Stone has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

J.T. Miller has 72 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 45 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 3.8 goals, 6.0 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Canucks: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.8 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).