LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights fans, check your TV listings. If you get Channel 34, you’ll get to see a lot of hockey games for free starting next season.

“This deal is a significant win for our fans because they will be able to see our games on television and for free, if they wish,” team president and CEO Kerry Bubolz told NHL.com. “That was our goal in finding a new TV partner. We wanted to serve our fanbase in the best way possible.”

The Knights also announced that Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy will continue to call the games. The team said the pregame and postgame shows would continue.

Gary Lawless, who provides analysis for the broadcasts now, said on Twitter Friday, “Bottom line, it’ll be the same broadcast team and it’ll be accessible to way more people. For free. Win, win and major win.”

There is no change in television coverage as the Stanley Cup playoffs continue through the rest of the 2022-23 season. Knights games have moved to ESPN. Monitor the schedule for upcoming games on the Knights’ website.

The Knights are up 1-0 in their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. The teams play next on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is 4:30.

Currently, KMCC, Channel 34 is owned by Scripps, the parent company for Channel 13, KTNV. It airs programming from ION, but it will be rebranded according to announcements Thursday. The channel will become “Scripps Sports.”

Die-hard fans could get games previously by subscribing to AT&T SportsNet, but the Warner Bros Discovery announced in February that it was abandoning regional sports broadcasts. The deal announced Thursday came about a month after the initial deadline for the Knights to buy back their streaming rights.

The agreement allows Scripps to televise all non-nationally exclusive Knights games on cable, satellite and over-the-air television. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Scripps Sports will also be home to some Las Vegas Aces broadcasts as part of their Friday night WNBA coverage, according to previous coverage on KTNV. The WNBA season starts May 19. The opener, a road game against the Seattle Storm on May 20, will be broadcast on ABC.

Seven Aces games are scheduled for broadcast this season on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.