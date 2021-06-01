Golden Knights single-game ticket information released; fully vaccinated fans can attend without masks, face coverings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Big news for the Vegas Golden Knights franchise! The Vegas Golden Knights announced Tuesday single ticket purchase information and a status on mask wearing at home games.

The ticket purchase information for the team’s upcoming home games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round is as follow:

The Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche will play Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. PST and Game 4 on Sunday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m. PST. There’s also an additional game scheduled in Las Vegas for Thursday, June 10, if necessary.

T-Mobile Arena will also officially be at full capacity for each game since the state allowed businesses to operate at 100% capacity on June 1. Fully vaccinated fans will no longer have to wear masks or face coverings.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines, fans that are vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the Fortress,” the statement on the NHL’s website said.

A series of presales for tickets will begin at 9 a.m. PST on Wednesday, June 2. Single-game tickets for the general public will also go on sale at 3 p.m. PST on Wednesday.

Fans can go here to purchase tickets.