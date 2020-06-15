Golden Knights sign Ryan Reaves to 2 year extension

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Monday that the team has signed forward Ryan Reaves to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $1,750,000.

Reaves collected 15 points (8 G, 7 A) during the 2019-20 regular season with Vegas and led the league with 316 hits in 71 games. During his time with the Golden Knights, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native has collected 37 points (17 G, 20 A) in 172 games. Reaves was acquired by Vegas from Pittsburgh on Feb. 26, 2018.

Ryan Reaves, Forward

Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225 lbs.

Age: 33

Draft: Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round (156th overall) in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

Shoots: Right

Notes:

– Posted 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in 71 games during the 2019-20 regular season with the Golden Knights

– Finished the 2019-20 regular season leading the NHL with a career-high 316 hits in 71 games

– The forward has collected 37 points (17 G, 20 A) in three seasons with the Golden Knights