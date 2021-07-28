Golden Knights sign goaltender Laurent Brossoit

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed a new backup goaltender a day after trading franchise-favorite and Vezina Trophy-winner Marc-Andre Fleury.

Laurent Brossoit, 28, from the Winnipeg Jets was an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He played 54 games over the past three seasons with the Jets, recording a .913 save percentage and 2.75 goals per game.

It appears he will serve as the backup to Robin Lehner next season.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

