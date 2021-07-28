Golden Knights sign goaltender Laurent Brossoit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed a new backup goaltender a day after trading franchise-favorite and Vezina Trophy-winner Marc-Andre Fleury.
Laurent Brossoit, 28, from the Winnipeg Jets was an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He played 54 games over the past three seasons with the Jets, recording a .913 save percentage and 2.75 goals per game.
It appears he will serve as the backup to Robin Lehner next season.
