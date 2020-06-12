Breaking News
Golden Knights sign goalie Oscar Dansk to one year contract

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 21: Oskar Dansk #35 of the Vegas Golden Knights stops a shot on goal with the glove hand against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 21, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

VEGAS (June 11, 2020) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 11, that the team has signed goaltender Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $700,000.

Dansk, who made one appearance for the Golden Knights this season, appeared in 35 games for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves this season and finished with a 18-12-4 record to go with a 2.57 goals-against average and a 0.908 save percentage. In five NHL appearances with the Golden Knights, he has posted a 3-1-0 record to go with a 2.89 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. During the 2018-19 season, Dansk sported a 27-13-2 record to go with a 2.46 GAA and a 0.913 save percentage during the regular-season. He appeared in 19 Calder Cup playoff games with Chicago and had a 10-9 record to go with 2.48 GAA and a 0.911 save percentage, helping lead the Wolves to the Calder Cup Final. During the 2017-18 season, the Stockholm, Sweden native appeared in four games with the Golden Knights, going 3-0-0 with a 1.78 GAA and a 0.946 save percentage. With Chicago that season, Dansk was 13-3-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a 0.918 save percentage. Dansk originally signed with the Golden Knights on July 1, 2017 and re-signed with the team on July 6, 2018.

Oscar Dansk, Goaltender
Birthplace: Stockholm, SWE
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195
Age: 26
Draft: Selected by Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round (31st overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft
Notes:

  • Has appeared in five career NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights posting a 3-1-0 record to go with a 2.89 goals-against average and .915 save percentage
  • Finished the 2019-20 season with a 18-12-4 record to go with a 2.57 GAA and 0.908 save percentage with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves
  • Sported a 27-13-2 record during the 2018-19 season to go with a 2.46 GAA and a 0.913 save percentage during the regular-season with the Wolves
  • Appeared in 19 Calder Cup playoff games with the Wolves and had a 10-9 record to go with 2.48 GAA and a 0.911 save percentage, helping lead the Wolves to a Calder Cup final appearance
  • Recorded a career-high 32 saves en route to first career shutout against Colorado on October 27, 2017

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

