Golden Knights sign forward Mason Primeau to entry-level contract

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Mason Primeau to a three-year, entry-level contract.
He was selected by the organization in the 5th round (141st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
During the regular season, Primeau played in 10 AHL games with the Henderson Silver Knights and earned three assists. He also appeared in four contests with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets and gathered three points (1 G, 2 A).
Last season, he recorded 19 points (11 G, 8 A) to go with 33 PIM in 45 games in his fourth season playing in the OHL.
Primeau’s father, Wayne, was drafted 17th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1994 NHL Draft and skated in 774 career NHL games.
MORE NOTES ON PRIMEAU:
Birthplace: Owen Sound, ON
Height: 6-6
Weight: 213 lbs
Age: 19
Shoots: Left