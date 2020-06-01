Golden Knights sign entry-level defenseman Connor Corcoran

VEGAS (June 1, 2020) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 1, that the team has signed defenseman Connor Corcoran to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Corcoran was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in 62 games during the 2019-20 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires, recording 54 points (19 G, 35 A) to go with 50 penalty minutes. He ranked fourth on the team in points and led all defensemen. His 54 points ranked ninth amongst all defensemen in the OHL and his 19 goals ranked fourth in the league.
Connor Corcoran, Defenseman
Birthplace: Markham, Ontario
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185 lbs.
Age: 19
Draft: Selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft
Shoots: Right
Notes:
- Ranked fourth on the Spitfires with 54 points (19 G, 35 A) while leading all defensemen during the 2019-20 season and helping lead Windsor to a 34-20-8 overall record
- Amongst all defensemen in the OHL, finished ninth with 54 points and fourth in the league with 19 goals
- Finished with 32 points (10 G, 22 A) to go with 30 penalty minutes during the 2018-19 season, helping lead the Spitfires to a playoff appearance
- Anchored the blueline for the Spitfires in 2017-18 while accumulating three goals and 21 assists
- Tied for the team lead in playoff scoring among defensemen with three points in six games
- Skated in six games for Team Canada Black at the IIHF Under-17 World Hockey Championships in 2016-17