Golden Knights sign defenseman Alec Martinez to 3-year contract

Vegas Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez (23) celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Alec Martinez to a three-year contract, worth an average annual value of $5.25 million.

The defenseman led the NHL last season with the most blocked shots per game and registered nine goals and 23 assists in 53 regular-season games with Vegas. He also marked up four goals and two assists in 19 playoff games.

Martinez was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Los Angeles Kings on February 19, 2020. He was a fourth-round selection (97th overall) during the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Kings.

— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 28, 2021

It was also announced Wednesday that Vegas acquired forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Nick Holden and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The announcements came a day after the Golden Knights traded franchise-favorite Marc-Andre Fleury to Chicago.