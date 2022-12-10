LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Forward Jakub Brabenec, the Golden Knights’ fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, has signed a three-year, entry-level contract, the team said Saturday.

In his second season with the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Brabenec has a team-best 25 points (8 G, 17 A) in 27 games.

Last season he had 64 points (17 G, 47 A) and ranked fifth on the Islanders in scoring, behind fellow Knights prospects Patrick Guay (first) and Lukas Cormier (third). He also was voted QMJHL Rookie of the Year.

Before joining Charlottetown, Brabenec, 19, and primarily a center, played parts of two seasons with HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Extraliga.