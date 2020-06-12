Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore nominated for NHL perseverance award

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Shea Theodore started this NHL season by announcing he had undergone successful testicular cancer surgery. That seems such a long time ago. Since then, Theodore has shown remarkable courage in his comeback on the ice, for that reason the Professional Hockey Writers Association have nominated Theodore for the Bill Masterson Award for perseverance.
Current Knights goalie Robin Lehner (then with the New York Rangers)won the award in 2019 for his battles with alcoholism and mental illness.
