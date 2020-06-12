Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore nominated for NHL perseverance award

VEGAS (June 11, 2020) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 11, that the team has signed goaltender Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $700,000.

Dansk, who made one appearance for the Golden Knights this season, appeared in 35 games for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves this season and finished with a 18-12-4 record to go with a 2.57 goals-against average and a 0.908 save percentage. In five NHL appearances with the Golden Knights, he has posted a 3-1-0 record to go with a 2.89 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. During the 2018-19 season, Dansk sported a 27-13-2 record to go with a 2.46 GAA and a 0.913 save percentage during the regular-season. He appeared in 19 Calder Cup playoff games with Chicago and had a 10-9 record to go with 2.48 GAA and a 0.911 save percentage, helping lead the Wolves to the Calder Cup Final. During the 2017-18 season, the Stockholm, Sweden native appeared in four games with the Golden Knights, going 3-0-0 with a 1.78 GAA and a 0.946 save percentage. With Chicago that season, Dansk was 13-3-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a 0.918 save percentage. Dansk originally signed with the Golden Knights on July 1, 2017 and re-signed with the team on July 6, 2018.