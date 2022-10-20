LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights shared video highlighting their retro jerseys on Twitter early Thursday.

“IT’S HERE AND IT’S PERFECT,” the Knights tweeted about the jersey they can wear up to eight times this season.

The tweet included a short video with the song “Never Satisfied” by Theory Hazit and featuring Jon Belz, plus, of course, information on how to purchase the jerseys. They are available for pre-order at all Golden Knights team stores and will be available in stores starting Nov. 15, according to the tweet.

According to Forbes, the retro jerseys are priced between $190-$240 in the U.S. and $210-$260 in Canada at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca.

Retro jerseys for some of the NHL’s 32 teams. (NHL.com)

Adidas Hockey, which is producing the jerseys for all 32 teams, and the league shared a photo of the jerseys at NHL.com.

The retro looks took two years to design, according to the league.